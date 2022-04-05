Season 1, Episode 2: “Open Hands” Group Threatens ‘Israel’ with New Leaks!

By Staff

About 20 days after creating their Telegram account, via which they started publishing photos and personal documents disclosing information on ‘Israeli’ spy agency, Mossad, director David Barnea and his family, “Open Hands” advised Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to stay tuned for yet another upcoming episode.

A message released by the group’s channel, which now has some 5.2k subscribers, read the following:

In light of the Mossad’s insistence on playing a negative and destructive role in the world, as well as ignoring countries’ sovereignty and national will; and after the Mossad’s latest attempt to assassinate Kazakhstan’s legitimate president, the “Open Hands” will release an exclusive program that highlights the negative ‘Israeli’ presence in Kazakhstan. To ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister’s Office: Are you sure that David Barnea wife’s email is our sole way to access you? Are you still certain that your national security hasn’t been harmed yet? Stay tuned for Season 1, Episode 2!

Days after their first release, the group released further documents that belong to Barnea, such as his wage and tax papers from 2020, revealing that the information was new.

“It seems that the director of the Mossad’s wage bill can be found in his wife’s ‘OLD PHONE’! Mr. Bernea [sic], are they sending your NEW documents to your wife’s OLD phone?? Are you sure that the leakage is just from your wife’s ‘OLD PHONE’?” the group said in a message on Telegram.

The documents showed Barnea’s Form 106, an annual statement of salary that reaches 268000$ and tax information from his employer, the ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister’s Office.

In their first ever leak, “Open Hands” published a video that showed several personal photos, flight tickets under Barnea’s name, his ID card, tax documents addressed to his wife and satellite imagery of what it claimed was his private home.

A clip of Barnea making silly faces, apparently during a private video chat, was seen in the first leaked video.

In a statement on behalf of the Mossad, the Zionist Prime Minister’s Office responded to Walla’s request for a reaction, claiming that the “material shown is old and did not originate from the Mossad director’s personal phone.”