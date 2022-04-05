Iranian MPs Urge End of War on Yemen, Inhumane Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian lawmakers have condemned the Saudi-led devastating war in Yemen, which has entered its eighth year, expressing their support for brave resistance of Yemenis in the face of the aggression.

In a statement issued on Monday, 234 lawmakers said that as the devastating war in Yemen enters its eighth year, "we condemn this blatant aggression and call for an end to military strikes, the killing of the oppressed Yemeni people, and the lifting of the blockade on the country."

The Iranian lawmakers also expressed their support for the "brave resistance" of Yemen's popular Ansarullah resistance movement and the resilient Yemeni nation.

“Over the past seven years, the Saudi government, backed by global arrogant superpowers, has committed various war crimes through continued bombing of Yemeni cities and villages," the statement read.

They have massacred thousands of children, women and men among the Yemeni civilians, prevented entry of medicine, food and humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country through imposition of a brutal blockade, and exposed millions of the oppressed Yemenis to hunger, diseases, poverty and annihilation, the Iranian MPs said in their statement.

The statement emphasized, "The double standards applied by the so-called advocates of human rights and the United Nations as well as other international organizations claiming to support peace, freedom and the rights of nations have become evident for everybody more than any time before following seven years of destructive war against the independent country and people of Yemen."

Such organizations, the Iranian lawmakers said, are governed by arrogant and evil powers and the oppressed people of the world have no hope that the international institutions will defend their violated rights.

Launched in late March 2015, the war on Yemen was aimed at crushing the Ansarullah resistance movement and re-installing the former Riyadh-friendly regime in the Yemeni capital Sana’a within weeks, but Riyadh continued the war after failing miserably.

The Saudi-led coalition has been mainly using airstrikes to attack Yemeni targets, including residential areas in the capital Sana’a and elsewhere around the country. The coalition has received logistical and intelligence support from the United States, Britain, and France.

In recent months, there have been serious escalations in the still-asymmetrical war, as the Yemeni armed forces pushed forward with and broadened their retaliatory strikes, bringing the war into Saudi and Emirati soil. In turn, Saudi Arabia has intensified its air raids and tightened its siege on Yemen by seizing its fuel tankers on several occasions.

Because of the war and the accompanying siege, Yemen is now facing the worst man-made catastrophe in the world. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the course of the war.

A senior member of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement has stressed that the liberation of the impoverished country, which has been grappling with a Saudi-led war for seven years, will be achieved inevitably.

Speaking at an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau said “The liberation of Yemen is inevitably coming.”