Palestine’s “Lone Wolves”: Another Proof On “From the River to the Sea, It Will be Free”!

By Mohammad Youssef

‘Israel,’ as an instrumental colonial usurper entity, has suffered several traumas in its long history of occupation and aggression, but it has managed to survive definitely with the western help, namely the US support.

Nowadays, ‘Israel’ comes under a new different one of its kind threat putting the whole entity and its settlers under an exceptional test which made them all live in a world of deep strategic uncertainty.

The recent operations carried out independently by individuals in different parts of the occupied Palestine a phenomenon referred to as “lone wolves”. The series of operations has sent the ‘Israeli’ society’s ideology a strong message that no matter how hard they may try, and no matter how efficient they could be, there is one fixed bitter fact that is going to resonate daily, they will not have safety in the occupied Palestine and no military or security measure could save them.

This message, indeed, is a very strong message; when the Palestinian youth and after all those years of occupation, repression, and colonization continue to fight and struggle against the occupation with the same zeal, resolve, and determination of the first ‘Fedayeen’ [those who sacrifice].

The impact of the recent operations was so great that made many Zionist sources comment with a sense of bitterness and surrender that they can do nothing about it.

As the ‘Israeli’ military and security apparatuses are apparently in a state of shock, they depicted what happened as a real scandal and big failure to the entity’s many intelligence apparatuses.

The renowned ‘Israeli’ writer, Ari Shabeet, admitted in one of the Hebrew dailies that the ‘Israeli’ entity is draining and drowning. He further called for more realistic approach to the whole conflict with the Palestinians.

A very important lesson is being learnt here and a simple comparison can be easily made between the ‘Israeli’ occupiers and their Palestinian victims which happen to be a whole population and a complete society.

The fact is simple, with all the mighty military machine, and highly-sophisticated arsenal along with one of the most important intelligence apparatuses, and with the unending and constant western support, the ‘Israeli’ society is traumatized rather defeated on one hand. On the other hand, with all the conspiracies, poverty, isolation, siege, and treason by the international society and some Arab governments, as well as the absence of support, the Palestinian people still hold tightly the beacon of hope.

New generations are being raised up with this hope of liberation and victory and this is being reflected in shaping a new formula. The Palestinians with their deep faith and persistent patience and their sense of creativity are inventing new ways to diversify their resistance in new ways that the ‘Israelis’ cannot predict. More importantly, it is turning to be a daily proof about how genuine, great, and strong their attachment to their cause and to their land is.

This equation is heavily bent towards the Palestinians in this regard; the ‘Israelis’ are getting convinced day after day that they are doomed to failure and defeat, some are calling for early exodus from Palestine before it is too late!

The fact that no one can conceal, is simple. It is just a matter of time when Palestine will be completely liberated, surely it will be from the river to the sea…