US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid

By Staff, Agencies

The US War Department has announced it is allotting $300 million in "security assistance" for Ukraine to bolster the country's defense capabilities.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on April 1 that the gear in the new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night-vision devices, ammunition, and medical supplies.

"This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Kirby said.

Kirby added that the US "also continues to work with its allies and partners to identify and provide to the Ukrainians additional capabilities."

The United States has provided more than $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked war against its neighbor.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, the White House said in a statement after the call.

In mid-March, Congress passed a funding bill that included $13.6 billion for "humanitarian and military aid" to Ukraine and NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

Shortly after, Biden announced $1 billion in new security assistance to Ukraine.

Citing a US official, the New York Times reported on Friday that the United States would work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region.

The transfers, requested by the Ukrainian president, would begin soon, the unnamed official told the newspaper. It marks the first time in the war that the United States has helped transfer tanks, the paper said.