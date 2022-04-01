Dozens of Britons have had COVID Four Times Since Pandemic Started

By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of Britons have caught COVID four times since the start of the pandemic, new data suggests.

The UK Health Security Agency [UKHSA] revealed 74 people have tested positive four times since the start of April 2020.

Additionally, more than 8,700 people are thought to have been infected three times, and almost 800,000 Britons have caught the virus twice.

The latest figures on COVID reinfections come as England woke up to the next stage of its post-pandemic era, with free testing for the virus axed from today onwards.

From now on only NHS workers, care home staff and vulnerable patients will be eligible for free swabs under No10's “Living With COVID” strategy, with hundreds of testing sites to be dismantled.

While COVID cases have declined over the past week, several top experts have urged people not to think of the pandemic as being over.

UKHSA defines a COVID reinfection as testing positive for COVID 90 days after first testing positive.

For a possible reinfection to be categorized as confirmed it requires the sequencing of a test at each time of infection and for later virus samples to be genetically distinct from those sequenced earlier.

COVID reinfections occur as a result of someone who previously had the virus not having enough immunity when they next encounter the virus.

This could be because a new variant emerges that antibodies from a previous COVID infection are less effective against, which occurred when the Omicron variant supplanted Delta at the end of 2021.

Time also plays a role, with antibodies against COVID highest after recovering from an infection or getting a vaccine, but these levels are known to reduce over time which why Britons have been urged to get a booster jab.

While antibodies do recede over time other parts of the body's immune system, such as T-cells, maintain a degree of protection for longer.

This means that while people who have been vaccinated or infected previously can still catch COVID, they are less likely to become severely ill as a result.

According to UKHSA data the majority of Britain's COVID reinfections occurred during the Omicron wave at the end of 2021 and start of 2022.

Yet there has been a recent rise in reinfections this month, thought to be triggered by England's “Freedom Day” and the emergence of an even more infectious strain of Omicron, called BA.2.

The UKHSA report – which only covers reinfections in England – highlights how this figure could increase as more data comes in.

It also highlights that monitoring reinfections will be reviewed in light of changes to COVID data collection from today.

As of April 1, only a select few people such as healthcare workers and the clinically vulnerable will be eligible for free tests under the Government's “Living With COVID” strategy for England.

Free testing will remain in place for April in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and until the summer in Wales.

COVID tests will still be available for the public to buy on the high street, with prices starting at £1.89 per test from LloydsPharmacy. Lateral flows cost £2 each from Boots and £1.99 at Superdrug.

The move to a post-pandemic era came as scientific experts issued a series of warnings that the threat is not over.

No10's chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance warned another variant of the virus could take the world by storm.

He said that “room for this virus to evolve remains very large” and the world “could be taken by surprise again with a variant that escapes immunity”.

Sir Patrick also insisted the current wave “is not over and we have got very high infection rates at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Sir Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, told a conference today, “The waves are still occurring,” adding they will “certainly” continue.

And Dame Jenny Harries, head of the UKHSA, called for the nation to keep wearing face masks because infection rates are so high.

She said that Britons should be “very sensible and take precautions in periods of high prevalence as we have now.”

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid yesterday insisted people must “learn to live with COVID” and that it is 'right' that free tests are only given to those who need them the most.

The most recent data shows that a recent resurgence of the virus is fading following meteoric rise in cases in the attributed to ministers dropping restrictions on 'Freedom Day' in February and the more infectious Omicron strain.

A total of 2,220 people were admitted to hospital with COVID as of March 27, the latest data available and up 12.2 per cent on the previous week.

However, the milder Omicron strains and wider immunity means around half of COVID patients in hospital are not primarily being treated for the virus.

COVID positive patients still put pressure on NHS services however as staff need to quarantine patients with the virus away from others.

Deaths have also risen week-on-week, with 192 recorded today, up 16.4 per cent compared to last Thursday.

Hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus lag behind case data due to the time it takes for someone to fall ill with the COVID to require hospital care or die from the virus.

In terms of COVID vaccines the UK recorded 30,000 more people had received one today.

Over half of these [16,723] were booster jabs, with some 12,500 people getting there second dose and 5,500 their first.

It means a total of 38.8million people have had at least three Covid jabs, about 67.5 per cent of the eligible population.