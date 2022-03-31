Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinian Cars in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ settlers vandalized dozens of Palestinian cars across the occupied West Bank, local Palestinians reported.

A group of settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles travelling near the entrance of Rameen village, north of Tulkarm, causing damage to a taxi with passengers inside, Wafa news agency reported.

Moreover, in Nablus district, Zionist settlers gathered at main traffic junctions and threw rocks directly at the windows of Palestinian vehicles, near the villages of Burin and Burqa, located south-west and north-west of the city, causing serious damage to several windshields and doors.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors ‘Israeli’ violations in the area, said settlers also attacked a Palestinian home in Asira Al-Qibliya, south of the city and spray-painted racist graffiti across its walls.

Tires were also slashed and the windows smashed of several parked cars in the area.

Daghlas also warned of the rising levels of settler violence which typically take the form of graffiti, vandalism and damage to property, but can also entail physical assaults leading to injury or even fatalities.

The latest series of attacks last night came after the EU on Wednesday called for the protection of the Palestinians to deter illegal settler violence.

"‘Israeli’ settlers injured several Palestinians, torched cars and damaged commercial structures in different parts of the West Bank," the EU Delegation to the Palestinians tweeted. "Rising levels of settler violence only fuel further tensions."

The delegation added that the Palestinians should be protected in accordance with the Zionist obligations under international law. "This is imperative now to prevent further violence ahead of Ramadan, Pesach and Easter which coincide in April."

Incidents of vandalism and violence by extremist Zionist occupying settlers against Palestinian landowners and their property are a daily occurrence in the West Bank. Under international law, all ‘Israeli’ settlements are considered illegal as they are built on occupied territories.