Gantz Orders Deployment of 1k ‘Israeli’ Soldiers to Reinforce Police after Palestinian Resistance Operations
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday ordered the bolstering of police forces with 1,000 ‘Israel’ Occupation Force soldiers following a string of anti-occupation Palestinian resistance operations.
The combat soldiers — who are still in training — will be deployed to the borders of the West Bank, as well as within Zionist cities, according to police needs, Gantz’s office said.
Gantz said that “the West Bank had been bolstered with 12 extra battalions and the border with the Gaza Strip with another two.”
