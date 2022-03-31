Two Palestinians Martyred in Jenin, Islamic Jihad Announces General Mobilization

Two Palestinians were martyred after sustaining critical injuries by fire of the ‘Israeli’ occupation military, which raided the Jenin Camp, and five others sustained injuries, some of which are in critical conditions.

Palestinian sources reported that fortified forces from the Zionist occupation military stormed the city and the camp of Jenin, leading to violent confrontations between the Palestinian youths and the ‘Israeli’ forces, in which seven Palestinians were injured.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, three critical injuries and other mild injuries were transferred to Avicenna Hospital in Jenin, and other three injuries with live bullets were transferred to the Jenin Public Hospital.

The ministry added that the teargas used by the occupation forces in the area surrounding the Jenin Public Hospital was leaked to the Emergency Unit and disrupted the flow of work there.

The Zionist regime’s occupation forces stormed the city of Jenin and detained youths Ali Anwar Marzouq, as well as Islam Baajawi from the town of Ya’bud.

Consequently, Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad Nakhala announced in a statement the state of general mobilization among all forces of al-Quds Brigades wherever they were present as a response to the Zionist raid on the Jenin Camp.

Later on, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced in a statement the latest tolls of the ‘Israeli’ aggression as the following: Martyr Sanad Abu Atiya [17] and martyr Yazid al-Saadi [23].

As for the injuries, 15 cases were reported. Fourteen of them with live bullets, and one teargas injury. Additionally, three of the injuries were classified as dangerous and one was of a medium level of danger.