Palestinians Commemorate Land Day by Calling for Right of Return

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinians in Gaza gathered at the besieged territory’s seaport to mark Land Day, an event that emphasizes Palestinian resistance to the ‘Israel’ occupation of their country.

Wednesday’s demonstration saw participants chanting slogans calling for their right to return to the land they were displaced from in 1948, when the Tel Aviv regime was created on the majority of historic Palestine.

Palestinians commemorate Land Day on an annual basis, dating back to March 30, 1976, when six unarmed Palestinians were martyred by Zionist occupation forces during protests against the occupation government’s decision to expropriate large tracts of Palestinian-owned land.

Land Day demonstrations in Gaza are usually large, with many residents of the besieged strip originally coming from different occupied towns and villages.

Although they are only a short distance away, the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza have never been able to travel to them.

This year’s event comes at a tense time, with three operations by the Palestinian resistance carried out in just over a week, leaving at least 11 Zionists killed.

In 2018, Palestinians in Gaza used the day to begin a series of mass protests dubbed the Great March of Return, which lasted two years.

The protests saw major bloodshed with more than 260 Palestinians martyred, mostly by Zionist snipers fire.

Nearly 7,000 others were shot and wounded, according to Gaza’s health ministry.