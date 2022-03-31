No Script

IRG Chief Warns Arab States against Presence of ‘Israeli’ Regime

folder_openIran access_time 47 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami warned the Gulf Arab states against the threat that the ‘Israeli’ presence poses to the security of the region.

Major General Salami, accompanied by Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRG Navy, visited Abu-Musa Island in the Gulf to inspect the preparedness of the units stationed on the Iranian island on Wednesday.

Referring to the security situation in the Gulf region, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, and some movements to secure the presence of the Zionists in the strategic region, General Salami said "Unfortunately, some regimes to the south of the Persian Gulf have established political and security relations with the Zionist regime, which poses a serious threat to the security of the region and especially those regimes."

The IRG chief added that "We explicitly declare and warn that the continuation of such relations are not acceptable at all, and they should know that the existence of the evil Zionist regime everywhere is a cause of insecurity."

Israel Iran IRG HosseinSalami

Palestinian teen martyred after sustaining critical injuries by ’Israeli’ occupation fire after the Zionist military stormed the Jenin camp
An “Israeli” soldier from the Duvdevan unit was wounded during Jenin confrontations