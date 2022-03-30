Iran: US Sanctions Threatening Our People’s Right to Health

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi condemned the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US as a “serious threat” to the nation’s right to health and have access to medicines.

Ershadi made the remarks on Tuesday at the 76th General Assembly session on global health and foreign policy.

She emphasized that affordable health services as well as life-saving medicines, vaccines and diagnostic technologies should be available to all countries without any discrimination or political considerations.

The need for universal access to high quality and affordable health care is a key priority for international development, she added. Health issues should not be politicized in line with the interests of specific parties.

Referring to the unprecedented health situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iranian diplomat said “Cooperation, solidarity and unity are more central than ever,” urging “The world countries to take the opportunity to promote multilateralism and combat unilateralism in order to focus efforts on addressing this humanitarian crisis for the benefit of all.”

She also criticized the United States, along with a handful of other countries that blindly follow Washington’s policies, for imposing restrictive measures, including illegal and oppressive economic sanctions, on a number of states, especially those that are affected by the severe consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The United States' inhumane unilateral coercive measures still pose a serious threat to the Iranian people’s right to health and access to essential medicines and medical equipment,” Ershadi said.

The envoy further hailed Iran’s significant progress in the field of biotechnology and stem cells, saying that despite unfair sanctions, the country has turned into one of the few producers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In spite of the Western sanctions,” Ershadi noted, “The Islamic Republic has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for more than four decades and even vaccinated many of them.”

However, the diplomat denounced the fact that “International organizations have covered very little of the cost of the services that Iran has provided for the Afghans.”