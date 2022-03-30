- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad SG Ziad Nakhala
Lebanon
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Islamic Jihad movement’s Secretary General Ziad Nakhala and the accompanying delegation.
Latest events on the Palestinian arena and the developing jihadi operations on the Palestinian lands occupied in the year 1948, as well as the recent operations were also discussed during the meeting.
Sayyed Nasrallah and the Islamic Jihad SG generally evaluated the situation in the region given the regional and international developments and their repercussions especially on the Palestinian cause.
