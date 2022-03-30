No Script

Hezbollah Hails Palestinians, Resistance Fighters After “Bnei Brak” Operation: There’s No Safe Place for Zionists

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah salutes the Palestinian people and the heroes of resistance who slapped the Zionist enemy strongly in the heart of its usurper entity, making it taste defeat and humiliation.

This daring operation proved that there is no safe place for the occupation’s settlers and soldiers on any spot of the pure soil of Palestine.

The escalating and successive resistance operations, and the resistance men’s success in developing the means of confrontation, as well as carrying out three qualitative operation within a few days, affirm that our Palestinian people are determined to defend themselves and liberate their land, and that all treacherous meetings and summits of normalization won’t grant the enemy safety, and won’t change the decision of the Palestinian people, and behind them all the free people in the world, to keep up their jihad and resistance until the elimination of this racist entity.

