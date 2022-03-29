Many Feared Dead After Militants Attack Passenger Train in Nigeria

By Staff, Agencies

Several people have been injured and more are feared dead or kidnapped after militants attacked passengers on a train travelling between Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and the northern city of Kaduna, entering carriages and opening fire before soldiers arrived at the scene.

The incident began just before 9pm on Monday, according to witnesses, when assailants reportedly detonated explosives to halt the train shortly before it reached Kaduna.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the attack, which looks like the most significant on the railway line from the capital since it began operating in 2016.

According to local media reports, about 1,000 passengers were onboard.

Many Nigerians use the railway as a safer alternative to the road route between the two cities, which for years has been one of the most dangerous in the country due to kidnappings and attacks by armed bandits.

The incident came two days after militants attacked Kaduna airport, killing a security guard before soldiers intervened.

Details of the latest incident emerged on Monday night when passengers described being shot at on social media. Some complained that the attack continued for an hour before soldiers arrived to rescue them.

Video footage broadcast by local media showed passengers with bullet wounds and damaged carriages.

It has not been possible to establish a precise death toll. Local media said at least one person was killed, and a senator in Kaduna, Shehu Sani, said passengers and police reported multiple deaths.

“Police officers confirmed that three train cleaners were killed. My friend’s wife, who was on the train, also said many people in her carriage were killed and injured and many kidnapped and taken away into the bush,” he said. “I got distress calls from some of the passengers. Even from the call you can hear the gunshots.”

The security situation in Kaduna had been gradually deteriorating, Sani said. “We used to travel by road, and the bandits blocked the road. Then we resorted to using the trains. Now this incident.”