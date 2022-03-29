Resistance Groups Laud Heroic Al-Khedira Op

By Staff, Agencies

Various Palestinian resistance groups have hailed the “heroic” shooting operation by a pair of Palestinian gunmen in the northern city of al-Khedira [Hadera], describing it a response to a meeting between top diplomats from four Arab states and “Israeli” officials in the occupied region of al-Naqab.

Dawood Shahab, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad resistance movement, said it is necessary to carry out such operations deep inside the occupied territories in order to deter the “Israeli” enemy from committing acts of aggression and terror against Palestinians.

“Operation Hadera [al-Khedira] is a response from Palestinians and freedom-loving people of the Muslim Ummah to the evil meeting, which foreign ministers of some Arab countries are participating in,” the senior Islamic Jihad official stated.

Shahab further said: “This operation is a strong deterrent message to settlers and soldiers of the occupying ‘Israeli’ regime, who are causing corruption and destruction and are killing hundreds of innocent people.”

The operation came as the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco – three Arab countries that normalized relations with “Israel” in 2020 – came together for a meeting in southern the Zionist entity, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, also in attendance.

Hamas also termed the incident as a “heroic operation” and a “natural and legitimate response” to the “'Israeli' regime’s crimes against Palestinians and their sacred sites.”

“We commend the valor and courage of those who carried out the heroic operation. It came in retaliation for the blood of martyrs, and in response to the aggression and terror of the ‘Israeli’ regime,” the resistance movement said in a statement.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] also lauded the shooting attack in the northern Palestinian city of al-Khedira [Hadera], situated about 50 kilometers north of Tel Aviv, as “heroic,” saying it was in response to al-Naqab meeting.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine [DFLP], for its part, praised the incident as “a fresh blow to ‘Israeli’ security and intelligence services.”

In a related development, the spokesman for Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement hailed the al-Khedira [Hadera]operation as a response to the “treacherous path of normalization” with “Israel” by some Arab states.

“We congratulate the heroic Hadera [al-Khedira] operation. It is a practical response to the treacherous path of normalization and an affirmation of the vigilance and creativity of the Palestinian nation in devising means of confronting the occupying regime,” Mohammed Abdul-Salam wrote in a post published on his Twitter page.