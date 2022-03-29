- Home
Zionist Settlers, Police Seize Part of Historic Hotel in Al-Quds Old City
By Staff, Agencies
‘Israeli’ occupation police and Zionist settlers took control of part of the historic Petra hotel, the subject of a years-long legal challenge between the Greek Orthodox Patriarch and settler group Ateret Cohanim, in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds.
On Sunday evening, dozens of ‘Israeli’ policemen and members of Ateret Cohanim moved into the first floor of the hotel, near al-Quds’ Jaffa Gate.
The area is part of the Christian quarter in al-Quds and is located strategically near the western walls of the city, which is thriving with tourists and pilgrims visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Petra has been the subject of an 18-year legal battle between the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and Ateret Cohanim, a settler group that pushes for increased Jewish presence in East al-Quds neighborhoods.
In 2004, Ateret Cohanim bought the leases to Petra's first floor and two other properties owned by the patriarchate in the Old City through three foreign private companies.
The patriarchate controls the top floor of the Petra which it leases to the Qirresh Palestinian family.
The buildings are highly sought after due to their strategic position in both the Christian and Muslim quarters of the Old City.
