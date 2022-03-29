No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!

“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
folder_openBahrain access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

“Israel’s” ambassador to Manama Eitan Na'eh unveiled Monday that an attaché from the Zionist entity’s military will take up a historic first post in Bahrain “soon.”

“This will happen soon - an attaché to the fleet,” Na'eh informed “Israel's” Army Radio.

The attaché will work as a liaison to the United States Fifth Fleet, which is headquartered in the Gulf country.

While Na'eh said that the official is expected to be appointed to the post “soon,” he added that no specific date has been scheduled. 

“It is in the midst of various bureaucratic processes,” the entity’s ambassador said.

Reports of a possible “Israeli” military appointment in Bahrain emerged back in February following War Minister Benny Gantz’s first official visit to Manama.

Israel bahrain normalization

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!

“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!

3 hours ago
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit

Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit

18 days ago
Zionist Military Chief on First Official Visit to Bahrain

Zionist Military Chief on First Official Visit to Bahrain

19 days ago
Bahraini HRD Continues Hunger Strike for 230+ Days As Regime Increases Restrictions

Bahraini HRD Continues Hunger Strike for 230+ Days As Regime Increases Restrictions

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-03-2022 Hour: 01:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Moscow expels ten diplomats from the embassies of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania