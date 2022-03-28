No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of Lebanon’s Ba’ath Party: Review of the Latest Developments & Parl’t Elections File

one hour ago
Translated by Staff

The central leadership of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party in Lebanon issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received on Saturday evening the Secretary General of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party Ali Youssef Hijazi.

During the meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, the latest developments on the Lebanese scene were presented, including the file of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

