Ansarullah Leader: Aggressors Have No Choice to Avoid Yemeni Strikes

By Staff

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi warned the Saudi-American coalition of aggression not to lose the chance of the initiative to stop military operations, stressing that the attackers will regret if they lost this opportunity.

In a meeting with Yemeni clerics and leaders ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Sayyed al-Houthi underscored that “we will spare no effort to confront the aggression and siege with all our efforts. And we’ll never accept the continuation of the siege.”

The Ansarullah leader said that the eighth year of war began with Operation ‘Breaking the Siege III,’ whose echo has reached the world entirely, warning the aggressors that they have no opportunity to avoid strikes and get out of their quagmire except by ending the aggression and occupation as well as lifting the siege.

