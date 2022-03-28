- Home
Bahrain, UAE, Morocco, Egypt FMs Arrive For Al-Naqab Summit
By Staff, Agencies
The foreign ministers of Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt landed on Sunday evening in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories ahead of a summit in the southern Palestinian al-Naqab Desert, where they were joined by Zionist FM Yair Lapid.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived later in the evening, and held meetings with Lapid, Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, ‘Israeli’ regime’s President Isaac Herzog, War Minister Benny Gantz, and other senior ‘Israeli’ officials.
The UAE’s Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahrain’s Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Morocco’s Nasser Bourita, and Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry all landed at the Nevatim Air Base in southern occupied territories.
An official close to Lapid told journalists that the attendees were discussing “advancing a regional security architecture.”
The alliance will deal with threats by “air, sea, and piracy,” the official added.
Ahead of their arrival, ‘Israeli’ Kan public broadcaster reported that the Tel Aviv regime raised its military preparedness in the south amid concerns of aerial threats during the summit, with the Zionist regime’s Air Force putting several planes in the air as the diplomats were touching down.
The summit is taking place less than a week after Bennett traveled to the Sinai resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh for the first-ever trilateral summit with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — another development that followed the signing of the so-called Abraham Accords of normalization with the Zionist entity.
