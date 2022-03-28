Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement congratulating the Palestinian people, their resistance factions, and their Mujahideen for the heroic martyrdom operation in the city of al-Khedira [Hadera].

Below is the statement:

We congratulate the struggling Palestinian people, their resistance factions, and their honorable Mujahideen for the qualitative martyrdom operation in the city of al-Khedira [Hadera], which confirms the steadfastness of this people and their solid will in confronting the occupation with all the available capabilities and tools, in proportion to the nature of the battle and the different methods of confrontation, which is in conformity with the words of Allah Almighty: {You stand for Allah, [seeking truth] in pairs and individually}.

This operation is on behalf of the independent Palestinian decision. It is the most important and eloquent practical response to the infamous and treacherous meetings towards normalization that some Arab regimes carry out with the enemy entity. These meetings are insignificant and have no effect, because the real decision is that of the Palestinian people who affirm every day that there is no place for reconciliation and normalization with this criminal enemy, rather a heroic confrontation that intensifies until victory and complete liberation are attained.