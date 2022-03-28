No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Hezbollah Praises Al-Khedira Op As “Most Important & Eloquent Practical Response to Treasonous Normalization Meetings

Hezbollah Praises Al-Khedira Op As “Most Important & Eloquent Practical Response to Treasonous Normalization Meetings
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement congratulating the Palestinian people, their resistance factions, and their Mujahideen for the heroic martyrdom operation in the city of al-Khedira [Hadera].

Below is the statement:

We congratulate the struggling Palestinian people, their resistance factions, and their honorable Mujahideen for the qualitative martyrdom operation in the city of al-Khedira [Hadera], which confirms the steadfastness of this people and their solid will in confronting the occupation with all the available capabilities and tools, in proportion to the nature of the battle and the different methods of confrontation, which is in conformity with the words of Allah Almighty: {You stand for Allah, [seeking truth] in pairs and individually}.

This operation is on behalf of the independent Palestinian decision. It is the most important and eloquent practical response to the infamous and treacherous meetings towards normalization that some Arab regimes carry out with the enemy entity. These meetings are insignificant and have no effect, because the real decision is that of the Palestinian people who affirm every day that there is no place for reconciliation and normalization with this criminal enemy, rather a heroic confrontation that intensifies until victory and complete liberation are attained.

Israel Lebanon Palestine HezbollahMediaRelations

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Praises Al-Khedira Op As “Most Important & Eloquent Practical Response to Treasonous Normalization

Hezbollah Praises Al-Khedira Op As “Most Important & Eloquent Practical Response to Treasonous Normalization

2 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Visiting Iranian FM Amir Abdollahian

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Visiting Iranian FM Amir Abdollahian

3 days ago
Amir Abdollahian: Iran Ready for Vienna Deal but Not At Cost of Its Red Lines

Amir Abdollahian: Iran Ready for Vienna Deal but Not At Cost of Its Red Lines

3 days ago
Lebanese Military Court Charges LF Leader Geagea Over Deadly Beirut Violence

Lebanese Military Court Charges LF Leader Geagea Over Deadly Beirut Violence

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 28-03-2022 Hour: 01:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Kremlin vows to hold accountable those responsible for torturing Russian troops
Kremlin: No meeting to be held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenzky after the meeting of delegations in Istanbul