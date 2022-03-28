Two “Israeli” Police Officers Killed in Heroic Op. in Al-Khedira

By staff, Agencies

Palestinian gunmen kill two “Israelis” in the northern part of the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories before being gunned down themselves by undercover “Israeli” police officers.

The incident took place in the city of al-Khedira [Hadera] on Sunday, the “Israeli” police said, identifying the assailants as Palestinians hailing from the nearby city of Umm al-Fahm.

"Our officers managed to neutralize the assailants,” said “Israeli” police spokesman Eli Levy.

The “Israeli” entity’s Kan TV identified those killed by the assailants as “Israeli” police officers.

At least three more police officers were injured during the shootout, Levy said.

Surveillance camera footage broadcast on “Israeli” television stations showed two men opening fire with assault rifles on a main street in al-Khedira [Hadera], which lies about 50 kilometers [30 miles] north of Tel Aviv.

No person or group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

On Tuesday, “Israeli” forces martyred a young Palestinian man in the city of Bir Saba’ [Beersheba] in the southern part of the occupied territories over an attack on settlers.

Some media outlets said the Palestinian youth was shot dead after he had killed four settlers, including three women and a man, in a stabbing and car-ramming attack in Bir Saba’ [Beersheba] earlier that day.