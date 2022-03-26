No Script

Normalization into Effect: Morocco Agrees On Military Cooperation with ‘Israeli’ Entity

By Staff, Agencies

A Zionist military delegation met with Moroccan officers in Rabat this past week in the first visit of its kind since a 2020 normalization deal, signing a military cooperation agreement, both sides said Friday.

Chief of Morocco’s army, Belkhir El Farouk, met with several top Zionist military officials - including the official in charge of ‘Iran affairs’ Tal Kelman and the international cooperation commander Effie Defrin - in the capital city Rabat.

Both sides signed an accord of understanding on “cooperation” and setting up a joint commission.

They also discussed "opportunities for participation in joint international exercises,” the Zionist military noted.

The Rabat meeting came as the two sides continue to normalize relations - signing a trade deal in February and announcing on Friday a summit with Moroccan participation in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

