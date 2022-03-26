No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israel’ Greenlights Zionist Settlers’ Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Month of Ramadan

‘Israel’ Greenlights Zionist Settlers’ Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Month of Ramadan
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Zionist media outlets mentioned on Saturday morning that the ‘Israeli’ occupation police decided to allow Jewish settlers to storm the holy al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

‘Israeli’ Kan broadcaster explained that the ‘Israeli’ occupation police decided, during discussions with the so-called ‘Israeli’ National Security Council, to allow Jewish settlers to storm the al-Aqsa Mosque in the month of Ramadan.

The channel also pointed to that “next week, another discussion will be held and led by Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during which the final decision will be made.”

Security situation in the West Bank and al-Quds exploded in the holy Muslim month of fasting last year for several reasons, atop of which was the Zionist settler daily raids on the holy al-Aqsa Mosque. The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime waged an aggression against the Gaza Strip which left dozens martyred and injured, in addition to major destruction of the strip’s infrastructure.

Israel Al-Quds westbank NaftaliBennett GazaStrip AqsaMosque

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel’ Greenlights Zionist Settlers’ Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Month of Ramadan

‘Israel’ Greenlights Zionist Settlers’ Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Month of Ramadan

6 hours ago
“Israeli” Ex-Commandos Secretly Training Ukrainian Civilians

“Israeli” Ex-Commandos Secretly Training Ukrainian Civilians

7 hours ago
“Israeli” Soldiers Ordered to Document 50 Palestinians Per Shift

“Israeli” Soldiers Ordered to Document 50 Palestinians Per Shift

one day ago
Tel Aviv Regime Plans Ten New Naqab Settlements after Bir Sabe’ Heroic Operation

Tel Aviv Regime Plans Ten New Naqab Settlements after Bir Sabe’ Heroic Operation

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-03-2022 Hour: 02:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot