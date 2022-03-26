- Home
‘Israel’ Greenlights Zionist Settlers’ Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Month of Ramadan
By Staff
Zionist media outlets mentioned on Saturday morning that the ‘Israeli’ occupation police decided to allow Jewish settlers to storm the holy al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.
‘Israeli’ Kan broadcaster explained that the ‘Israeli’ occupation police decided, during discussions with the so-called ‘Israeli’ National Security Council, to allow Jewish settlers to storm the al-Aqsa Mosque in the month of Ramadan.
The channel also pointed to that “next week, another discussion will be held and led by Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during which the final decision will be made.”
Security situation in the West Bank and al-Quds exploded in the holy Muslim month of fasting last year for several reasons, atop of which was the Zionist settler daily raids on the holy al-Aqsa Mosque. The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime waged an aggression against the Gaza Strip which left dozens martyred and injured, in addition to major destruction of the strip’s infrastructure.
