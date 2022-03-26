“Israeli” Ex-Commandos Secretly Training Ukrainian Civilians

By Staff, Agencies

A group of “Israeli” ex-commandos has been training Ukrainian civilians at a secret facility in western Ukraine, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported Friday, as the Russian military operation entered its second month.

While the program is not “Israeli”-government sanctioned, one “Israeli” official told the newspaper that the top political echelon is aware of the training but is choosing to turn a blind eye.

The precise location of the facility was not disclosed due to fears it could be located by Russian intelligence.

Trainees include both male and female Ukrainian civilians, most of whom have never had any military training. Some have previously served in the military or have a little experience in shooting as a hobby.

“The entire country has re-organized itself for war in a very short period of time,” an “Israeli” instructor identified as R. told the newspaper.

“I’ve seen them change,” he said. “After spending a few hours with a group that includes a waiter, a chef and a lawyer, I saw the penny drop.”

“Many of them threw up because of the effort and the shock [in the training program]; it wasn’t easy for them, but I saw them go aside, throw up, calm down and come back because there’s just no other option,” he said.

The “Israeli” ex-commando in charge of the program, identified as “Danny,” said the program started as a rescue mission for stranded Jews from war-stricken areas in Ukraine, who quickly began to require armed escorts as the fighting escalated.

“We realized they needed something else completely,” he said.

Danny first visited Ukraine in 1997 and was also there during the Russian military operation in Crimea in 2014.

The fact that “Israelis” are actively training Ukrainians to oppose the Russian army is highly unusual, especially considering the refusal of the “Israeli” entity to provide Ukraine with any military equipment, even defensive gear, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s repeated appeals.

Citing an “Israeli” official, the Yedioth Ahronoth report indicated that the political echelon is aware of the covert program but has chosen to look away.

“We are all united in our support and solidarity toward the Ukrainian nation… which has been exposed to the worst kind of Russian aggression,” the unnamed official said.

“That’s why we know and choose to look the other way,” the official added, refusing to say who in the “Israeli” military establishment was aware of the secret facility.

The “Israelis” involved in the training program said they don’t believe the Russian military operation will end soon.

Asked by one of the trainees why he’s there, another "Israeli" instructor said that the battle taking place in Ukraine is indicative of a larger threat.