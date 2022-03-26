Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest

By Staff, Agencies

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop reared its ugly head again, as it reportedly contains emails that appear to back up Russian military claims that the US president’s son was involved in financing military research into dangerous pathogens at biolabs in Ukraine.

Biden helped arrange millions of dollars in financing for Metabiota, a Pentagon contractor that specialized in researching pandemic-causing pathogens that could be used as bioweapons, the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper reported on Friday, citing newly obtained emails and letters from the laptop.

US President Joe Biden’s son and his partners in a firm called Rosemont Seneca also invested $500,000 in the contractor.

At least one of the documents suggested that Metabiota’s interest in Ukraine went beyond research and money-making. An executive with the contractor, Mary Guttieri, spoke in an April 2014 memo to Hunter Biden of “how we can potentially leverage our team, networks and concepts to assert Ukraine’s cultural and economic independence from Russia and continued integration into Western society.”

Another memo showed that Biden had pitched a “science project” involving Metabiota and Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company where Biden made millions of dollars as a board member. His pay was cut by half after his father’s stint as US vice president ended in January 2017.

The revelations come one day after Russian military officials said that US agencies and high-level Democrats, including Hunter Biden, have been involved in backing bioweapons research in Ukraine. The officials cited documents that had been seized by Russian soldiers in the former Soviet republic.

However, some Western media outlets dismissed the claims as Russian propaganda meant to justify Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. In many cases, the allegations were brushed off or ridiculed without even taking them seriously enough to include a US government response.

The original laptop scoop was essentially squashed just weeks before Biden was elected president. Just last week, the New York Times admitted that the laptop and its contents were authentic.

Government records show that Metabiota was awarded an $18.4 million contract by the Pentagon, the Daily Mail said. Emails showed that Hunter Biden claimed to help the contractor “get new customers,” including government agencies.