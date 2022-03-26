Defeated US-Saudi Coalition of Aggression Massacres Yemeni Civilians in Sanaa: At Least 12 Martyred, Injured

By Staff, Agencies

At least eight Yemeni citizens were martyred and four others sustained injuries, including women and children, in US-Saudi airstrikes that targeted the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday morning.

“Two US-Saudi airstrikes targeted two houses in which guards of the General Authority for Insurance lived with their families in Haddah area of Al-Sabeen district, which led to the death of at least eight members of those families and the injury of four others, in a preliminary toll,” Al-Masirah Network reported.

The US-Saudi aggression also launched two raids on Al-Hafa area in Sanaa.

This comes in the context of the almost daily crimes and massacres committed by the US-Saudi aggression against civilians for the past seven years against civilians in Sanaa and the rest of the Yemeni governorates, amid a suspicious international silence.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The objective was to return to power the Hadi regime and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemeni forces have continued to grow stronger in the face of the Saudi-led invaders, advancing toward strategic areas held by Saudi-led mercenaries, including Marib province, and conducting several rounds of counterstrikes against Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent months.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.