Ansarullah Unveils Qualitative Developments in Military Industry: Yemen Will Be an Arms-producing Country

By Staff

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance leader, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi emphasized that the Yemeni military industry sector is very prosperous and promising, and warned enemies of the new generation that has been raised amid harsh circumstances.

Making the remarks in a televised speech on Friday, on the national day of defiance against the aggression and the siege on Yemen, Sayyed al-Houthi unveiled that "The coalition of aggression knows that we have in Yemen a missile manufacturing activity. The coalition sometimes claims that some of the missiles are Iranian, and it is difficult for them to admit that they are Yemeni-made.”

Brothers in the military industry, the Ansarullah leader noted, worked to develop their capabilities, especially on the level of the weapons of deterrence. “Manufacturing started from al-Sarkha missiles, and reached the making of Zolfiqr, Quds-2, and Burkan-2 missiles.”

Sayyed al-Houthi underscored that work on the level of manufacturing drones began from scratch, is continuous, and efficient. “We scored major success in manufacturing artillery and we’ve reached a level of self-sufficiency,” he said, underlining that “the military industry sector is very prosperous and promising, and Yemen in the future will be an arms-producing nation.”

“The naval force emerged from the zero level, reaching high efficiency and complete deterrence of the forces of aggression from attacking any coastal city,” he said, also noting that “there are major efforts to develop the naval force, whose results will be witnessed in the near future.”

The Ansarullah leader explained that the resistance group worked to launch missiles and drones from every spot it wants to any target it aims at, even in the sea, and the group was keen on possessing long ranges in the missiles and drones it was manufacturing.

Sayyed al-Houthi also unveiled that the security apparatuses thwarted several terrorist attacks and assassination attempts the enemy has been plotting.

He then warned the enemies of the new Yemeni generation by saying: “Beware of the new generation that has been raised in harsh circumstances.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader called the United States, the ‘Israeli’ regime, and the United Kingdom the “engineers” of the 2015-present Saudi Arabia-led invasion of the impoverished country.

“Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the countries that are executing this offensive,” Sayyed al-Houthi noted.

The invasion has, since its very onset, borne the hallmark of criminal behavior, he said.

“The invading coalition targeted the Yemeni nation in every place. It bombarded the [country’s] infrastructures, trying to afflict damage on the nation in whatever way possible,” Sayyed al-Houthi noted.

The coalition has been waging an indiscriminate war against Yemen since March 2015 with the aim of reinstalling the country’s former Riyadh- and Washington-allied officials.

The war has stopped short of its goals while killing hundreds of thousands of Yemenis in the process, and turning the entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The invaders have also been implementing an all-out siege on the country, preventing it from receiving its bare necessities, including foodstuffs and medicine.

Sayyed al-Houthi said the coalition sought to exercise complete control over Yemen’s oil facilities, ports, and national wealth.

Yemen is facing a “very intense economic war,” which seeks to plunder its resources, therefore, punishing every household in the country, he added.

Yemen’s defense forces, which comprise the country’s army and its allied Popular Committees, have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until the country’s complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion. The forces have been staging near-daily retaliatory strikes, many of which have struck sensitive targets lying deep inside Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Our people chose steadfastness in the face of full-scale plots and aggression,” the Ansarullah leader stressed.

“We managed to launch our missiles and drones from wherever we want, and towards whatever target that we want,” he hailed, noting that the country’s defense forces had so far conducted around 66,000 operations against the invaders.