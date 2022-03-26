Saudi Aramco on Fire after New Retaliatory Strikes from Yemeni Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a fresh round of airstrikes targeting the facilities of Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Aramco.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced on Friday that missiles had targeted Aramco facilities in the port city of Jeddah and drones had conducted strikes on the Ras Tannura and Rabigh refineries.

Crucial facilities in the capital Riyadh also came under attack from Yemen, the spokesman said.

Drones also hit Aramco facilities in Jizan and Najran, southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Saudi state media admitted that a string of drone and rocket attacks by Yemeni forces targeted Jeddah, with the difficulty to fight the fires caused by the strikes due to the wind speed.

A statement carried by Brigadier General Saree read the following:

{O believers! If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm.} Holy Quran | Muhammad ~ 7 In response to the unjust siege against our country and people, and as we enter the eighth year of defiance, the Yemeni Armed Forces, with Allah’s grace, launched Operation ‘Breaking the Siege III’ deploying barrages of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as the Propelled Air Force. The operation was carried out as the following: Targeting Aramco facilities in Jeddah and other vital facilities in the Saudi enemy’s capital Riyadh with a barrage of cruise missiles

Targeting Ras Tannura and Rabigh refineries with a large number of drones

Targeting Aramco facilities in Jizan and Najran with a large number of drones

Targeting important vital facilities in Jizan, Dhahran in the South, Abha, and Khamis Mushait with a large number of ballistic missiles The Yemeni Armed Forces will step up its qualitative strikes within the bank of targets to break the siege, and won’t hesitate to expand the circle of its military operations until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.

On Tuesday, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf said in the crosshairs were positions financially vital to Saudi Arabia. The Yemeni armed forces, he said, sought to weaken Riyadh’s ability to finance the deadly war.

Yemen has recently ramped up its retaliatory strikes on Saudi Arabia. Essam al-Mutawakel, a spokesman for the Yemen Petroleum Company [YPC], said earlier this month that the impoverished country was experiencing the toughest crisis since the start of the Saudi campaign in March 2015.

Yemen’s Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmad Abdullah Dares has warned that the Saudi seizure of ships transporting petroleum products to Yemen could lead to the suspension of the service sectors and cause “a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies — including the United Arab Emirates [UAE] — launched the brutal war on Yemen to eliminate Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall a former regime. The brutal war, accompanied by a tight siege, has failed to reach its goals, but has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people.