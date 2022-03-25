Amir Abdollahian: Iran Keen on Good Ties With Neighbors, Doesn’t Exceed Red Lines On Palestinian Cause

By Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian asserted that the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy is constant on the level of its political independence and non-affiliation either with the West or the East; however, some differences would exist between the approaches of governments.

In an interview with al-Mayadeen TV, the top Iranian diplomat noted that the administration of President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi follows the path of smart diplomacy, openness, and effective cooperation with all countries.

In comments regarding neighborly relations, Amir Abdollahian said Arab nations represent an important part of the Muslim world, and we are ready to cooperate with all neighboring countries, including the Gulf nations. He, however, noted that ties with Saudi Arabia are not good, “but it is not our fault and we were ready for a fifth round of dialogue.”

“Iranian-Saudi ties are facing problems and challenges, and we are working to keep the door to dialogue open. Some contradicting and inconvenient Saudi behaviors, including the execution of 81 individuals, affect those ties.”

The top Iranian diplomat further explained that it is Saudi Arabia that started severing ties, stating, however, that “Iran’s ties with most of the Arab nations is fraternal and good, including those with Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.”

He then said that Iran informed the Saudi side that the Yemen issue belongs to the Yemeni people who decide on it, underscoring that all evaluations about an Iranian role in what is happening in Yemen is untrue.

“Yemenis’ defense of their sovereignty belongs to them, but we welcome stopping the war and lifting the siege, and we won’t spare any effort in this regard,” he added.

As for the ‘Israeli’ regime, Amir Abdollahian said the Zionist entity is in a weak position and is suffering from several problems, pointing to that “Operation al-Quds Sword represented a major transformation that proved the ‘Israeli’ society’s weakness and fragility.”

In response to a question about the Sharm el-Sheik meeting between Zionist PM Naftali Bennett, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and UAE ruler Mohammad Bin Zayed, Amir Abdollahian said Iran considers any meeting with any ‘Israeli’ official is a betrayal of al-Quds and Palestine, pointing to that “In our amicable ties with the UAE, we don’t forget our red lines with respect to the Palestinian cause.”

“The Sharm el-Sheikh meeting directly after Syrian President Bashar Assad’s visit to the UAE wasn’t something good,” he said, noting however that “Arab countries’ confession of wrong policies towards Damascus is something important.”

He further reiterated that Iran won’t accept any ‘Israeli’ power in the Gulf, adding that peoples will reject normalization with the Zionist entity.

With respect to the Vienna talks, the senior Iranian official said: “We’ve reached a point of agreement on the nuclear negotiations, but was important for Iran is how to lift the sanctions and obtain guarantees.”

He then mentioned that in the past few weeks there have been several attempts by American officials to directly negotiate with the Iranian side on unsettled issues. “Had the Biden administration been serious, it should show its goodwill by annulling the sanctions imposed on Iran before thinking about direct negotiations, and this is what we told them via Western officials.

“We are working to reach a good and constant deal on the condition of not exceeding redlines,” Amir Abdollahian said, adding that the Americans were eager to reach a regional deal after the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“All sides in the region will benefit had an agreement in Vienna been reached,” he said, noting that Iran rejects that the American side decides the fate of our region.

I visited Moscow and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to receive clarifications on the Russian demands, and we were informed that Moscow will support the nuclear deal the moment it is reached.

Amir Abdollahian reiterated that “Iran is ready to offer all kinds of help to Lebanon and its people to overcome this difficult crisis, and we offered the establishment of two energy plants in South, and North Lebanon, as well as supplying Lebanon with Iranian gas.”

“We informed our friends in Lebanon that the Americans won’t help them and won’t let others to help them,” he added.

“The Lebanese Prime Minister welcomed our proposals for help, but said the timing is related to the nuclear deal. And we updated Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah with about the latest in the Vienna talks and the lifting of sanctions,” he noted.