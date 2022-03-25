Ex-Russian President: The Americans Are No Longer the Masters of Planet Earth

By Staff, Agencies

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has explained why he believes “the unipolar world has come to an end” and weighed the odds of the European Union abandoning Russian gas.

The former president assessed the response of the West to the Ukrainian conflict and revealed some details about Russia’s military offensive in the former Soviet state. He also discussed different viewpoints on the situation, including the opinions of those who chose to leave Russia.

He explained why “the Americans are no longer the masters of planet Earth” and commented on Russophobia.

Medvedev, once perceived as a liberal, has become more known, in recent years, for tougher statements when it comes to the behavior of the West. Earlier, he said that anti-Russian sentiments, which have boomed since the launch of Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine, have apparently been hidden for the last 30 years behind “the hypocritical white-toothed smiles of politicians and diplomats who said one thing and did something completely different.”