- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Pentagon: US Approves Potential Sale of Rocket Launchers to Bahrain
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The US State Department has approved the potential sale to Bahrain of M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Upgrade and related equipment for an estimated cost of $176 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The principal contractor will be the Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a news release.
Comments
- Related News