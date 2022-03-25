- Home
US, EU Plan to Reduce European Reliance on Russian Gas
By Staff, Agencies
The United States and the European Union announced a plan to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels following the invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House.
US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the creation of the joint task force aimed at cutting the bloc’s reliance on Russian imports during a joint press conference on Friday.
The team will be chaired by a representative from the White House and a representative of the president of the European Commission, and will work to “ensure energy security for Ukraine and the EU in preparation for next winter and the following one while supporting the EU’s goal to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels,” a White House statement read.
The February 24 Russian military operation in Ukraine has set European and US officials scrambling to find alternatives to the continent’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly liquefied natural gas [LNG].
