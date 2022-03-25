No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US, EU Plan to Reduce European Reliance on Russian Gas

US, EU Plan to Reduce European Reliance on Russian Gas
folder_openMore from Europe access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and the European Union announced a plan to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels following the invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House.

US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the creation of the joint task force aimed at cutting the bloc’s reliance on Russian imports during a joint press conference on Friday.

The team will be chaired by a representative from the White House and a representative of the president of the European Commission, and will work to “ensure energy security for Ukraine and the EU in preparation for next winter and the following one while supporting the EU’s goal to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels,” a White House statement read.

The February 24 Russian military operation in Ukraine has set European and US officials scrambling to find alternatives to the continent’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly liquefied natural gas [LNG].

Russia JoeBiden EuropeanUnion UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US, EU Plan to Reduce European Reliance on Russian Gas

US, EU Plan to Reduce European Reliance on Russian Gas

3 hours ago
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’

German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’

3 hours ago
France Opens Inquiry into Alleged Torture by Interpol’s Emirati Head

France Opens Inquiry into Alleged Torture by Interpol’s Emirati Head

5 hours ago
Russia’s Medvedev: Western Sanctions Won’t Sway Kremlin

Russia’s Medvedev: Western Sanctions Won’t Sway Kremlin

5 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-03-2022 Hour: 02:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot