Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Visiting Iranian FM Amir Abdollahian
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation.
Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon Mohammad Jalal Firouznia was also attended the meeting.
Sayyed Nasrallah discussed with the high-level Iranian delegation latest incidents and political developments in Lebanon and the region.
