Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Visiting Iranian FM Amir Abdollahian

4 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon Mohammad Jalal Firouznia was also attended the meeting.

Sayyed Nasrallah discussed with the high-level Iranian delegation latest incidents and political developments in Lebanon and the region.

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Visiting Iranian FM Amir Abdollahian

