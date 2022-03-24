Tel Aviv Regime Plans Ten New Naqab Settlements after Bir Sabe’ Heroic Operation

By Staff

In an attempt to avenge the Bir Sabe’ heroic operation in which four Zionist settlers were killed, and to absorb anger and demands to topple the ‘Israeli’ occupation government for its security failure, the Tel Aviv regime’s so-called Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Settlement Minister Ze'ev Elkin revealed plans on Wednesday to construct ten new communities in al-Naqab.

On Sunday, five of these communities - known as the “Mevo'ot Arad settlements” - are expected to be approved by the government, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 claimed.

Another plan will be proposed by the two ministers for the establishment of five other settlements along the road between Bir Sabe’ and Dimona.

About 600,000 Zionists occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land. The UN Security Council has condemned Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in several resolutions.