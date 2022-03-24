No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Tel Aviv Regime Plans Ten New Naqab Settlements after Bir Sabe’ Heroic Operation

Tel Aviv Regime Plans Ten New Naqab Settlements after Bir Sabe’ Heroic Operation
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In an attempt to avenge the Bir Sabe’ heroic operation in which four Zionist settlers were killed, and to absorb anger and demands to topple the ‘Israeli’ occupation government for its security failure, the Tel Aviv regime’s so-called Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Settlement Minister Ze'ev Elkin revealed plans on Wednesday to construct ten new communities in al-Naqab.

On Sunday, five of these communities - known as the “Mevo'ot Arad settlements” - are expected to be approved by the government, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 claimed.

Another plan will be proposed by the two ministers for the establishment of five other settlements along the road between Bir Sabe’ and Dimona.

About 600,000 Zionists occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land. The UN Security Council has condemned Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in several resolutions.

Israel Palestine naqab InternationalLaw

Comments

  1. Related News
Tel Aviv Regime Plans Ten New Naqab Settlements after Bir Sabe’ Heroic Operation

Tel Aviv Regime Plans Ten New Naqab Settlements after Bir Sabe’ Heroic Operation

6 hours ago
Palestinians Threatened by Far-Right Terrorist Militia in Naqab

Palestinians Threatened by Far-Right Terrorist Militia in Naqab

7 hours ago
UNHRC Report Accuses ‘Israeli’ Entity of Apartheid

UNHRC Report Accuses ‘Israeli’ Entity of Apartheid

10 hours ago
Netanyahu Trial Hits Climax As Filber Testifies

Netanyahu Trial Hits Climax As Filber Testifies

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 24-03-2022 Hour: 02:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot