Palestinians Threatened by Far-Right Terrorist Militia in Naqab

By Staff, Al Jazeera

Palestinian residents of the Naqab [Negev] say they are fearful due to the formation of armed far-right vigilante groups amid heightened tensions in the area.

The Barel Rangers unit was formally launched on Sunday by a former “Israeli” police officer, Almog Cohen, claiming inadequate police governance in the southern region. Made up of volunteers, the group “will undergo training in fighting ‘terror’” and “show its presence and maintain security”, its website says, according to “Israeli” media.

It will act as an “independent force”, the website reads, and “each volunteer will have the authority, even when not accompanied by a policeman; we are not dependent on political agents.”

After initially stating support, the “Israeli” police later said it would not be involved and did not attend the launch event on Sunday, but officials have not said they will prevent the group’s operation.

“These are thugs – terrorist militias. What scares us is that there is silent consent from the police,” Amer Hzayyel, a researcher and expert on the Naqab desert, told Al Jazeera.

In a social media post about the slain “Israeli” soldier after whom the militia was named, Cohen reportedly wrote: “When your life is under threat, it’s only you and the terrorist. You are the policeman, the judge and the executioner… ultimately, you are soldiers on the chessboard of the despicable and hesitant politicians. There’s a threat to your life? Kill. It’s simple and easy.”

Several attacks on Palestinians in the Naqab in recent days by unknown armed groups have spurred panic and confusion.

Palestinians have put out calls on social media asking residents to take precautionary measures including not travelling alone, not going to Jewish towns unless absolutely necessary, and keeping families and friends abreast of their movements.

Local activist Rafat Awaysha said the situation on the ground is “dangerous”.

“We feel threatened and that our lives are at risk,” he told Al Jazeera, adding Palestinians in the Naqab have endured ‘Israeli’ incitement and racism for years.

Marwan Abu Freih, a lawyer and researcher with the Haifa-based Adalah legal center, said “racism is being implemented on the ground without any monitoring or any accountability.

“They are trying to frighten us so that they can say ‘we are the ones in control’,” Abu Freih told Al Jazeera. “They are challenging the police – saying that they can protect the Naqab instead.”