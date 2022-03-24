No Script

S Korea Conducts Missile Drill After N Korea Fires “Unidentified Projectile” at East Sea

folder_openKoreas access_time 30 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

North Korea fires an “unidentified projectile,” the South’s military said, the latest in a series of provocations by the nuclear-armed nation.

“North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastwards,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff say in a statement.

Japan’s coastguard issued an emergency warning to vessels over a “potentially ballistic missile possibly launched from North Korea.”

Separately, South Korea's military said on Thursday it had conducted a live-fire test of multiple ballistic and tactical missiles immediately after what it called an intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

The test confirmed the military was capable of a precision strike if needed against the location of any North Korean missile launch and its command system, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

