Hezbollah Seeks Not Holding Posts Within the State, Rather Serving People – Deputy SG

By Staff

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem underscored during the ceremony held to launch the group’s Electoral Organization in Mount Lebanon and the North that Hezbollah is not after posts within the state, rather it seeks to serve the people.

“We’ve experienced this with Hezbollah MPs and ministers who are the cleanest people to have worked within the state and served the people,” Sheikh Qassem said, considering that the ballot boxes identify whom the people want.”

His Eminence further considered that the arms of the Resistance are aimed at the ‘Israeli’ enemy and have nothing to do at home, underscoring that “our vision isn’t that the aim justifies the mean, and if the aim is noble, then so must the mean be.”

We are working to prevent discord, Sheikh Qassem said. “We’ve worked and long sought to prevent discord. However, some take advantage of this discord to serve their aims. Hezbollah is keen on Islamic-Christian coexistence in the course of national unity,” the deputy SG underlined.

As for Hezbollah’s alliance with the Free Patriotic Movement, Sheikh Qassem said: “We don’t know why some are annoyed by this alliance and constant understanding between the two sides,” also noting that “the Hezbollah and Amal Movement alliance is stable and unshakable.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem commented on President Michel Aoun’s stance in Vatican, saying it is in harmony with his honesty. “It is a real and true stance, and we support Vatican’s stance that calls for preserving coexistence and urges Lebanon to be a nation for all its Christian and Muslim people.”

The Hezbollah Deputy SG concluded that “all indicators affirm that the elections will be held on time, and once the people of Jbeil elect their candidate, it is their choice and not that of those who don’t want to coexist with us. Hezbollah’s candidate is from the [same] region, its structure, and lives with its people.”