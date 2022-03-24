Amir Abdollahian Meets Assad: US Must Show Goodwill in Practice in Vienna Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Wednesday with whom he discussed bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international developments.

In remarks regarding the revival of the nuclear deal, the top Iranian diplomat said that the United States must show its goodwill in practice in Vienna talks.

Amir Abdollahian maintained that Iran and the other parties to the negotiations are close to a deal but despite their claim that they are interested in the settlement of disputes and reaching a deal, the Americans must show their good will in action.

"We have reached an agreement in the negotiations. Although Americans claim to be interested in resolving issues and reaching an agreement, they must also show goodwill in practice.”

Amir Abdollahian also congratulated Assad on Syria’s political and field successes and underlined Iran’s continued support for the government and people of Syria.

He said in the realm of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, a new chapter has begun in relations.

Expansion of economic cooperation between Iran and Syria is seriously on the agenda of bilateral relations and that Tehran and Damascus are considering easing transportation and transit between the two countries, Amir Abdollahian emphasized.

He also welcomed the trend of the normalization of ties between regional countries and Syria.

Iran’s FM further referred to the common views of Iran and Syria about many of the regional and international issues, underlining that as for regional tensions, Iran opposes any war and supports resolution of disputes through dialog and political means.

In light of this policy, Iran wants Yemen crisis to be resolved through talks between Yemeni factions as it believes that a change in the behavior of some regional countries can pave the way for finding a solution to the Yemen crisis.

He then spoke of the developments in Ukraine, stressing, “We oppose both war and sanctions. The Ukraine crisis can only be resolved through political means.”

Assad, for his part, referred to the dramatic developments in the region, saying after the US defeat in Afghanistan, and especially after the developments in Ukraine, it has become clear that Washington and NATO could not advance their agenda in the world. Therefore, he added, regional countries are after new alliances as a replacement for the US support.

He then pointed to double standards on the part of some countries, saying they are have not taken a position on the Zionist regime’s attacks against Syria and are keeping silent in this regard.

The Syrian president rejected as baseless the US officials’ claims that Washington has goodwill and described the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance in the Vienna talks as wise and sound.

Assad then stressed that what is important for Damascus is Iran's views on the Vienna talks and Syria's support in this regard.