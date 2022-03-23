No Script

Hezbollah Praises Heroic Op. in Bir Sabe’: Resistance in All Its Forms Is the Only Way to Complete Liberation

folder_openLebanon access_time 17 minutes ago
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement praising the heroic and brave operation carried out by the martyr Muhammad Abu Al-Qian in the Bir Sabe’ [Beersheba] area, which led to the death of a number of “Israeli” settlers.

This operation is a true expression of the spirit of jihad and the inherent resistance of the Palestinian people who reject the occupation.

The statement added: “While we congratulate the Palestinian people and their resistance factions on this operation, we believe that resistance in all its forms and all over Palestine, from the sea to the river, is the only way to victory and complete liberation."

Israel Palestine bir sabaa Hezbollah

