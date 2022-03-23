US Issues Warning on Russia’s G20 Membership

By Staff, Agencies

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a White House press briefing on Tuesday that the issue of Russia’s membership in the G20 amid its offensive in Ukraine could be subject to discussion with the White House's European allies.

The warning came as US President Joe Biden prepared to travel to the continent.

“On the question of the G20, I will just say this: We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community,” Sullivan said, answering a question on whether Biden will move to exclude Russia from the group at his meeting with EU allies in Brussels.

He added that the US plans to consult its allies and partners before making any final decisions.

Sullivan also told reporters that further sanctions on Russia will be announced on Thursday, saying the announcement will focus “not just on adding new sanctions, but on ensuring that there is joint effort to crack down on… evasion, on sanctions busting, on any attempt by any country to help Russia basically undermine, weaken, or get around the sanctions.”

Among the other topics to be discussed during the summit, Sullivan said Biden will work on long-term adjustments to NATO’s force posture, and will announce joint action on ensuring European energy security and reducing dependence on Russian gas.

According to the White House, Biden is scheduled to take part in the NATO summit and other meetings in Brussels on March 24.