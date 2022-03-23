Amir Abdollahian in Damascus: Syria, Iran Keen on Having Best Relations with Regional Countries

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited the Syrian capital and met with his counterpart Faisal Mikdad on Wednesday.

The top diplomats hailed the perfect state of relations between Tehran and Damascus, saying the efforts to strengthen the trade and economic cooperation take priority in the bilateral ties.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Amir Abdollahian said the relations between Iran and Syria as well as the course of their political, economic and trade consultations are at the best state.

Apart from all aspects of relations between Iran and Syria, what takes priority at present is the promotion of economic and trade cooperation, the Iranian foreign minister added.

Iran and Syria are inside the same entrenchment, he added, reiterating the Islamic Republic’s support for the Syrian government, leadership and people.

For his part, Mikdad said Amir Abdollahian's visit has provided an opportunity for consultations about the issues of mutual interest and regional developments.

Syria favors the best state of relations among the regional countries, including the ties between Iran and the Arab countries, the Syrian foreign minister affirmed.