“Israeli” Security Establishment: Iranian Drones Are Reaching Us

folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
Translated by Staff, Hebrew Media

The military analyst in “Israeli” Walla website, Amir Bohbot, said that officials in the “Israeli” entity’s security and military establishment are still concerned about the dozens of sites operating in Iran that produce and launch long-range drones.

Bohbot said that, “The concerns are about more than 30 drone production, storage and launch sites in the service of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards [IRG] spread throughout the country,” pointing out that "the radius of some of these aircrafts reaches a range of 2,000 kilometers, even to ‘Israel’.”

According to the analyst, sources in the “Israeli” security and military establishment indicated that the use of Iranian drones is worrying, but it comes with a price.

Israel Iran IRG

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-03-2022 Hour: 11:38 Beirut Timing

