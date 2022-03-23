No Script

UK Inflation Hits Highest Level in Three Decades

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United Kingdom’s annual inflation rate rose to 6.2% in February and now stands at its highest level in three decades.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed a jump in the government’s preferred measure of the cost of living from 5.5% in January.

The February inflation figure for the consumer prices index was higher than the 5.9% predicted by a Reuters’ poll of economists.

Further increases in the annual inflation rate are expected as higher motoring costs triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and April’s increase in domestic energy prices take effect.

The Bank of England said last week it expected inflation to be about 8% in April with the risk of a double digit increase in autumn if there is another sharp increase in the energy price cap.

