UK Academics Urge Universities Worldwide To Divest From ‘Israel’ For Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

More than two dozen prominent academics from university student societies across the United Kingdom called upon universities and educational institutions across the world to stand up against the ‘Israeli’ occupation of Palestinian territories and divest for Palestine.

In an open letter, the twenty-five academics underscored that Palestine has been under an ‘Israeli’ occupation for decades, and that settlements built across the occupied West Bank are illegal under international law and have been condemned by the United Nations.

The academics highlighted that the Zionist regime has a long history of committing war crimes, ranging from devastation during the 1948 Nakba [Catastrophe] to its ongoing ill-treatment, torture, and murder of Palestinians living under occupation.

The academics stated that universities around the world, however, continue to invest in companies complicit in the Zionist regime’s occupation of Palestine, and British universities, for example, hold investments of over $590 million in such firms.

“We call on our institutions to take action and divest for Palestine. We have now seen what can be achieved when we unite against those who break international law, and we must do the same for Palestine.”

Last month, more than 220 scholars and academics from fourteen Latin American countries denounced the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities for enforcing a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians, demanding that the Tel Aviv regime be branded as an apartheid regime.

The scholars pledged in a joint statement that they would not participate in any academic exchanges with ‘Israeli’ institutions and would decline funding from the Zionist entity, as reported by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of ‘Israel’ [PACBI].

The signatories then called on Latin American universities to suspend cooperation with ‘Israeli’ educational centers, which are contributing to the Zionist regime’s military occupation and the crime of apartheid against Palestinians, until the Tel Aviv regime respects the political and human rights of all Palestinian people as stipulated by the United Nations.

Earlier, at least 277 human rights groups and civil society organizations had denounced Zionist officials for imposing apartheid on Palestinians.

The organizations, which came from 16 Arab countries as well as six European and Latin American states, demanded in a joint statement the trial of ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities involved in the perpetration of genocide, war crimes and racial discrimination against Palestinians.

They condemned the racist ‘Israeli’ practices against Palestinians and treating them as an inferior racial group and called for the launch of a campaign to put an ultimate end to the regime’s apartheid actions.