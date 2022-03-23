No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Four “Israelis” Dead in Bir Sabe’ Heroic Car-Ramming, Stabbing Op

Four “Israelis” Dead in Bir Sabe’ Heroic Car-Ramming, Stabbing Op
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Four “Israeli” settlers had been killed and two others seriously wounded in a heroic Palestinian operation the city of Bir Sabe' [Beersheba] in the southern part of the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories.

Media outlets said the Palestinian youth was shot dead after the stabbing and car-ramming operation on Tuesday.

Local Palestinian sources said the martyred Palestinian man was a former detainee who was held in “Israeli” jails, identifying him as Mohammed Ghaleb Abu al-Qian from nearby town of Hura.

“Israeli” police said the man careened his car into a cyclist and stabbed five people across a swath of the city center.

Amateur video footage posted online appeared to show armed bystanders shooting and killing the young Palestinian man at the scene, and the “Israeli” entity’s police spokesman Eli Levy confirmed so.

However, some media reports said the Palestinian man was killed by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF].

The entity’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said the operation took place at a petrol station and at an outdoor shopping center.

IOF troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.

The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the “Israeli” settlers.

Israel Palestine

Comments

  1. Related News
Four “Israelis” Dead in Bir As-Sab Heroic Car-Ramming, Stabbing Op

Four “Israelis” Dead in Bir As-Sab Heroic Car-Ramming, Stabbing Op

2 hours ago
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home

IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home

one day ago
New Heroic Stab Op in Al-Quds

New Heroic Stab Op in Al-Quds

3 days ago
Palestinian Resistance Warns: ‘Israeli’ Settlement Expansion Will Lead To Explosion of Situation

Palestinian Resistance Warns: ‘Israeli’ Settlement Expansion Will Lead To Explosion of Situation

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-03-2022 Hour: 11:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian: Syria & Iran Are One, We Support Damascus’ Leadership, Gov’t & People
Al-Mikdad: Syria Keen on Establishing Best Relations in Region, Particularly Between Iran & Arab States
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mikdad: Visit of Iranian FM Is Opportunity to Consult on Regional Developments