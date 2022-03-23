Four “Israelis” Dead in Bir Sabe’ Heroic Car-Ramming, Stabbing Op

By Staff, Agencies

Four “Israeli” settlers had been killed and two others seriously wounded in a heroic Palestinian operation the city of Bir Sabe' [Beersheba] in the southern part of the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories.

Media outlets said the Palestinian youth was shot dead after the stabbing and car-ramming operation on Tuesday.

Local Palestinian sources said the martyred Palestinian man was a former detainee who was held in “Israeli” jails, identifying him as Mohammed Ghaleb Abu al-Qian from nearby town of Hura.

“Israeli” police said the man careened his car into a cyclist and stabbed five people across a swath of the city center.

Amateur video footage posted online appeared to show armed bystanders shooting and killing the young Palestinian man at the scene, and the “Israeli” entity’s police spokesman Eli Levy confirmed so.

However, some media reports said the Palestinian man was killed by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF].

The entity’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said the operation took place at a petrol station and at an outdoor shopping center.

IOF troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.

The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the “Israeli” settlers.