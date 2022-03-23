Macron Speaks Separately With Zelensky, Putin: ‘No Agreement’ Reached

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron held separate calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the conditions needed for a potential cease-fire, the French presidency said.

A statement on March 22 said “no agreement” was reached but Macron “remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts” and that he “stands alongside Ukraine” in its battle against the Russian invasion.

The Elysee Palace said Macron’s conversation with Putin dealt with "security conditions for substantial issues" but did not give further details.

Russia confirmed that Putin and Macron had talked over the phone in which they exchanged views about the situation in Ukraine and the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. It did not provide further details.

Macron has been active more than other Western leaders in conducting phone conversations with Putin and Zelensky since Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began on February 24.

He has joined Western partners in supporting Kyiv and in placing tough sanctions on the Russian government and many entities and individuals.

Macron visited both Moscow and Kyiv in early February as tensions built but before the start of the military offensive in Ukraine.