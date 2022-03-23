By Staff

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

{Those whose souls the angels take while they are virtuous, saying to them, “Peace be upon you! Enter Paradise for what you used to do.”} Holy Quran | An-Nahl 32

We’ve received the sad news of the demise of the prominent scholar, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimin Sheikh Mohammad Reyshahri [may his soul rest in mercy] with sorrow on the loss of this struggling cleric who worked for several decades serving Islam, the Revolution, and the Islamic Republic. He held sensitive and important positions and was in all his lifetime loyal to late Imam Khomeini and the position of the leadership of His Eminence Imam Khamenei. He was also one of the prominent scholars who released high-quality modern encyclopedias in addition to many publications that enriched the Islamic library.

We’ve got to know the late closely. He was a lover of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, a devotee and supporter in all circumstances and stages, whose loss is big as a dear friend and loyal and mujahid scholar.

In this grave calamity, we extend condolences to His Eminence, the cherished leader Imam Khamenei and all officials and scholars in the Islamic Republic, as well as all religious schools, his noble family, students, and lovers. We also ask Allah, glory be to Him, to have him dwell in His mercy along with the Messenger of Allah [PBUH] and his household [PBUT].